Witness thought Worksop drink driver was dead at the wheel

Michael Whalley was found fast asleep by a witness on Riddell Avenue, in Langold, at 7.10pm, on April 18, said prosecutor Jenna Minton.

The emergency services were called and a firefighter smashed a side window.

He was found to be more than three times over the limit at the roadside, but a later breath test revealed he had 98 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Whalley, who has no previous convictions, told police it was his company's work vehicle and he went to a friend's house at 6pm on April 17.

He said he started drinking Stella and it was a ‘stupid mistake’ to drive home.

Whalley, aged 36, represented himself and said: "I would just like to apologise. I had been to a house party.

"I just needed to get out of the way because it was getting a bit too much. I drove around the corner and parked up so I could sleep. I am seeking help for my drinking.

"I do need my licence for my job. I want to apologise to everyone involved."

Whalley, of John Street, Worksop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was banned for 25 months, but he was offered a rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 25 weeks if he completes it by October 2023.

He was fined £461, with £85 costs and a £46 surcharge.