Caroline Henry, 51, of Giltbrook, was elected as a Conservative commissioner in May 2021 and is responsible for holding Nottinghamshire Police to account and overseeing its spending.

Her case appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 3, and involves five speeding offences from March to June 2021.

The offences took place while she was still campaigning to be the new crime commissioner as well as after she was elected to the role.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry.

Mrs Henry had already pleaded guilty to all five offences at a previous hearing.

However, her lawyer, Noel Philo, argued sentencing should be dealt with by a district judge and that two of the incidents should be challenged under ‘special reasons’.

The court heard in a written statement Mrs Henry was “embarrassed and ashamed” about the incidents.

Mrs Henry attended the court building but was not present during the hearing itself. She will now be sentenced by a district judge on July 19.

In a statement following the hearing Mrs Henry said: “For technical legal reasons the court has constituted that they cannot deal with the case today.

“I cannot comment on the ongoing case.

"I will be explaining the context of this matter in due course.”

Outside court she declined to answer if she had considered resigning from her position.

Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Simon Greaves, said he struggled to see how she could remain in office.

"No-one is above the law, especially a police and crime commissioner who has been preaching a message that she will get tough on crime whilst flouting the law,” said coun Greaves.

"In the circumstances I struggle to see how the police and crime commissioner can continue to remain in office."