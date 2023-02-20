Two men have been arrested after turning up at hospital following a large fire in Worksop yesterday.

At its height in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, February 19, more than 30 firefighters were involved in the operation at the derelict Abbeymoor Nursing Home, following an emergency call just before 4.30am.

Crews from Worksop, Retford, Edwinstowe, Warsop, Mansfield, Tuxford and Clowne used six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and water bowser to bring the fire under control.

Large fire at abandoned Worksop care home on Sunday morning.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said, because of the “swift work” of its crews, more than half of the abandoned building was saved.

Station Manager Leigh Holmes, initial incident commander, said: "I want to praise the actions of our crews whose hard work has meant we have been able to save more than half of this building.

“Thank you to the local community for their patience as we have dealt with the incident.

“We are likely to be in the area for some time and in the coming days as we make the building safe and conduct a fire investigation alongside police.”

A joint police and fire investigation has begin into the cause of the fire today, but in the meantime, two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Nottinghamshire Police said the pair, aged 27 and 33, were arrested after attending Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital – police said the 27-year-old suffered injuries “which are currently believed to be potentially life-threatening”.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said: “We have arrested two suspects in connection with this incident, but our inquiries are at a very early stage and a full investigation into the cause of the fire will now take place.

“We would ask anyone who saw what happened, or has any further information, to contact us immediately.

“Due to extensive fire damage, emergency services are still working on the building to make it safe, however a detailed search cannot take place.”

“Should anyone have any concerns around unaccounted for people in the local area, please contact police via 101, quoting incident number 555 of February 18, 2023, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”