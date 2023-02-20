Police ‘round up suspects like cattle’ after burglary near Worksop – using drone to make three arrests
Three suspects were arrested after officers used a drone to track them down as they fled the scene of a burglary near Worksop.
On Sunday, February 19, the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit (DARU) were called to reports of a burglary in progress in Clowne.
As officers arrived at the scene, four suspects made off from the property – with a drone deployed to support the efforts to locate them.
In a tweet, a DARU spokesperson said the drone helped ground units to “round them up like cattle”, with three of the suspects detained.
They added: “Invaluable piece of kit. Great teamwork with Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and North-East Derbyshire Police.”