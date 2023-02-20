On Sunday, February 19, the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit (DARU) were called to reports of a burglary in progress in Clowne.

As officers arrived at the scene, four suspects made off from the property – with a drone deployed to support the efforts to locate them.

In a tweet, a DARU spokesperson said the drone helped ground units to “round them up like cattle”, with three of the suspects detained.

Officers said that the drone was “invaluable” when responding to incidents such as this.