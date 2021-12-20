Watch the moment police officers end Worksop teenager's high-speed rampage through three Bassetlaw villages

Bill Nicholson hit speeds in excess of 80mph as he raced through Ranby, Barnby Moor and Blyth with two passengers on board earlier this year.

In a hair-raising display of dangerous driving lasting six minutes, the 18-year-old drove around a blind bend on the wrong side of the road, sped through a red light, took a roundabout the wrong way and nearly slammed into a pedestrian.

The disqualified driver also rammed into two police cars, which caused significant damage to both vehicles.

The late-night chase on Wednesday September 15 started along Old London Road in Ranby when officers saw a silver Toyota Avensis which they suspected was being driven on cloned number plates.

The car then sped through Barnby Moor and into Blyth.

Nicholson was finally brought to a halt when the two police cars managed to box him in along the A634 in Blyth.

In a bid to try and escape arrest, he jumped into the back seat to give the impression he was a passenger and that the driver had fled.

The speeding Toyota Avensis.

However, police officers had seen his deceitful manoeuvre, which was also captured on police dash-cam footage.

Nicholson, of Chichester Walk, Carlton-in-Lindrick, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at Nottingham Crown Court and was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for 15 months.

A judge also ordered him to complete a thinking skills programme and 20 rehabilitation days.

Nicholson was also made subject of a three-month tagged curfew order.

PC James McClintock, of Nottinghamshire's road crime team, was one of the pursuing officers.

He said Nicholson had shown a blatant disregard for the safety of all involved.

“This was, without doubt, the worst standard of driving I’ve ever witnessed in my 17 years as a police officer," PC McClintock said.

“Nicholson took many, many risks driving how he did and travelling at such speeds and it is was pure luck that no-one was hurt. I am just thankful this was late at night when the roads were slightly quieter.

“It was definitely a relief when we got to stop him as he was showing a complete disregard for us and the road and I’m pleased he’s now been dealt with by the courts.