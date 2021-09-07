Ashby Espin had earlier broken a garden gate during a disturbance and was spotted by officers in Frederick Street, Worksop, and arrested.

As he was being led to a waiting police car he suddenly broke free and attempted to run from the scene – scrambling over a wall as the officers tried to keep hold of his legs.

Ashby Espin, of Market Street, Worksop has been jailed for 12 weeks

Espin, aged 30, repeatedly kicked out at the two officers – striking one in the arm and chest.

One officer visited hospital after being kicked in the throat.

Both suffered bruising but were not seriously injured.

Espin, of Market Street, Worksop, was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened at around 6.15pm on Wednesday, September 1.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of causing criminal damage.

He was jailed for a total of 12 weeks.

Sergeant Ian Holmes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of work by officers and a timely reminder of the lengths they go to, to keep the public safe.

“In this instance a routine arrest very quickly turned violent, and two of our officers were injured.

“However, thanks to their bravery and tenacity, Espin was soon back in custody and has subsequently been sent to prison.

“Nottinghamshire Police will not tolerate the abuse of officers and we will always take the strongest possible action against people who assault our staff.”