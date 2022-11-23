Violent boozer left drinking buddy with multiple facial fractures in Worksop

Jamie Speak was drinking cider with the man for about an hour “with no problem”, before they fell out and “some form of altercation” took place, on May 4, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Alan Murphy, prosecuting, said 48-year-old Speak straddled the man and repeatedly struck him in the face while he was unconscious.

Advertisement

A witness told him to “pack it in” and tried to give first aid to his victim, while Speak was overheard saying “he deserved it” as he walked off.

Nottingham Crown Court

When he was arrested on Gateford Road later that day, he claimed his victim had been acting aggressively and he tried to calm him.

His victim woke in Doncaster Royal Infirmary, where he needed an operation involving staples and screws.

Advertisement

In a statement, he said his vision was affected and he had been left with scars and nerve damage.

Speak and another man stole also £19 of alcohol from Asda, Worksop, on March 16, at about 1pm. The court heard that when staff challenged them, there was a physical altercation.

Advertisement

An hour later, Speak was caught on CCTV trying the door of a house on Maple Leaf Gardens, “obviously looking for something to steal”.

Minutes later, Speak tried to open the back door of a Homeserve van while his accomplice distracted the driver. The pair were arrested 20 minutes later on High Hoe Road.

Advertisement

Nottingham Crown Court heard Speak has 34 previous convictions for 77 offences, dating back to 1991.

Advertisement

Speak, of Tranquil Walk, New Rossington, Doncaster, admitted theft, interfering with a vehicle, attempted burglary and assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Hal Ewing, mitigating, said Speak’s record reflected his misuse of drink and drugs. He has served the equivalent of a 13-month sentence.

Advertisement

Speak beat an amphetamine addiction and stayed out of trouble between 2010 and 2019, but was sectioned under the Mental Health Act in 2020.

Mr Ewing said: “He is adamant he doesn’t wish to drink alcohol. The challenge will be when he emerges from custody and that temptation is all too obvious.”

Advertisement