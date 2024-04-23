The hunt for missing Jacob Crompton is ongoing.

Organisers of a ‘Find Jacob’ Facebook page launched to appeal for information about the missing teen have posted details about the event set to take place on Wednesday April 24.

Residents are invited to St Joseph’s Church, Babworth Road, Retford between 7.30pm and 9pm.

The post says: “Open to all whatever your religious beliefs, you are invited to join us and show your support for Jacob’s family, to pray silently or simply sit and hold Jacob and his family in your thoughts, for five minutes or the whole evening.

"Jacob’s family are aware of our intentions to join in silent prayer and reflection.

“The family have expressed their gratitude and thanks for the ongoing support from the local community and beyond as they continue to search for Jacob.”

Specialist police teams are continuing to carry out extensive land and water searches as police continue their search for a missing teenager.

It’s now nearly four weeks since 19-year-old Jacob was last seen in the Retford area - around midnight on Saturday March 23 into Sunday, March 24.

Police confirmed there are currently no new leads or updates on the case.

A social media campaign appealing for information continues as desperate family, friends and residents continue to post appeals for information.

The ‘Find Jacob’ page states: “Jacob’s disappearance is very much out of character, and is in no way attributable to poor mental health or a desire for adventure.

"Jacob had plans for a wonderful future and he was very much looking forward to what was to come.

"Jacob is so very loved and missed by his loving, close, supportive family, alongside a wide circle of friends and colleagues.”

Jacob is around 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with short dark mousy hair.

He was last seen wearing a North Face anorak, a hoody, jeans, and distinctive navy blue Nike Air Max trainers.

It is believed Jacob is now without his glasses.