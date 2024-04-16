Desperate plea for information as search for missing teen last seen in Retford enters third week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s now more than three weeks since 19-year-old Jacob was last seen in the Retford area - around midnight on Saturday March 23 into Sunday, March 24.

Police confirmed there are currently no new leads or updates on the case.

A social media campaign appealing for information continues as desperate family, friends and residents continue to post appeals for information.

Police are intensifying the hunt for missing teenager Jacob Crompton.

A ‘Find Jacob’ page has been set up on Facebook. The latest post states: “Jacob was on his way home when he went missing three weeks ago.

"Jacob’s disappearance is very much out of character, and is in no way attributable to poor mental health or a desire for adventure.

"Jacob had plans for a wonderful future and he was very much looking forward to what was to come.

"Jacob is so very loved and missed by his loving, close, supportive family, alongside a wide circle of friends and colleagues.

“Please continue to search for and share information about Jacob.

"Jacob’s family so desperately need him home.”

Posters and signs have also been displayed throughout the region in a bid to find out more information about Jacob’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile detectives continue to trawl through CCTV footage as well as investigating potential sightings and pursue other lines of inquiry as part of the ongoing search.

Jacob is around 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with short dark mousy hair.

He was last seen wearing a North Face anorak, a hoody, jeans, and distinctive navy blue Nike Air Max trainers.

It is believed Jacob is now without his glasses.

Speaking after the missing person enquiry was launched Detective Sergeant Rachel Mayfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are doing everything we possibly can to find Jacob and we’d urge anyone who has seen him to please get in touch.

“That one piece of information may help to find him.

“There is currently nothing to suggest that Jacob’s disappearance is suspicious, and we will continue to act on information received.

“This is clearly a distressing time for Jacob’s family who have asked for their privacy to be respected.

"We have specialist officers supporting them and continue to keep them updated of our ongoing work.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries, specialist teams have been conducting land and water searches, including in the Retford area, as our efforts to find Jacob continue.

"Resources used during searches include a helicopter, underwater search team, and a drone team.

“We are obviously growing increasingly concerned for his safety and wellbeing and we urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

“I’d like to thank partner agencies who have assisted us with our extensive searches, including the volunteer Nottinghamshire Search and Rescue Team (NSART) and Watersafe UK Search and Rescue Team (WUKSART)."