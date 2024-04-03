Police appeal for help as search continues for missing teen last seen in Retford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s now more than a week since 19-year-old Jacob was last seen in the Retford area - around midnight on Saturday March 23 into Sunday, March 24.

Detectives continue to trawl through CCTV footage as well as investigating potential sightings and pursue other lines of inquiry as part of the ongoing search.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jacob is around 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with short dark mousy hair.

Police are appealing to the public to help them find Jacob who went missing from the Retford area two weeks ago. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He was last seen wearing a North Face anorak, a hoody, jeans, and distinctive navy blue Nike Air Max trainers.

It is believed Jacob is now without his glasses.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Mayfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are doing everything we possibly can to find Jacob and we’d urge anyone who has seen him to please get in touch.

“That one piece of information may help to find him.

“There is currently nothing to suggest that Jacob’s disappearance is suspicious, and we will continue to act on information received.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is clearly a distressing time for Jacob’s family who have asked for their privacy to be respected.

"We have specialist officers supporting them and continue to keep them updated of our ongoing work.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries, specialist teams have been conducting land and water searches, including in the Retford area, as our efforts to find Jacob continue.

"Resources used during searches include a helicopter, underwater search team, and a drone team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are obviously growing increasingly concerned for his safety and wellbeing and we urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

“I’d like to thank partner agencies who have assisted us with our extensive searches, including the volunteer Nottinghamshire Search and Rescue Team (NSART) and Watersafe UK Search and Rescue Team (WUKSART)."