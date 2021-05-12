VIDEO: Firefighters battle blaze as crop sprayer bursts into flames in middle of Worksop road

Firefighters have been battling a crop sprayer blaze that broke out in Worksop.

By Sophie Wills
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 3:59 pm

Crews from Worksop and Edwinstowe arrived at Ollerton Road at around 1.30pm this afternoon (Wednesday, May 12).

Reader Cara Bradley captured the incident on video, showing plumes of smoke streaming from a red crop sprayer at the side of the road.

Firefighters battle the blaze on Sparken Hill.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said that firefighters used one hose and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

Nobody is understood to have been harmed.

