VIDEO: Firefighters battle blaze as crop sprayer bursts into flames in middle of Worksop road

Crews from Worksop and Edwinstowe arrived at Ollerton Road at around 1.30pm this afternoon (Wednesday, May 12).

Reader Cara Bradley captured the incident on video, showing plumes of smoke streaming from a red crop sprayer at the side of the road.

Firefighters battle the blaze on Sparken Hill.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said that firefighters used one hose and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

Nobody is understood to have been harmed.