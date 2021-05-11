South Yorkshire Police said the 30-year-old man was injured in an incident in Churchill Avenue in Maltby at about 11am on Sunday.

A 32-year-old Rotherham man arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent is being held in police custody.

Churchill Avenue, Matlby

Anyone who was in the area and saw, or captured anything on dash cam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact police.