Van broken into on A57 near Worksop while owner was rock climbing

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after the dark grey van was broken into while parked between 1.45pm and 6.30pm on Thursday March 10.

The van, which had a roof rack on, was parked up in a layby facing towards Worksop, near to Lindrick Dale and South Aston.

Valuable climbing equipment, two suitcases containing clothes and personal belongings and a laptop and tablet were taken.

The incident happened on the A57 between South Anston and Lindrick Dale.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward, or anyone who was in the area around the time and saw or heard anything suspicious.

They also want to hear from anyone who may have been offered climbing equipment for sale.

Anyone driving past this spot during these hours with dash cam footage are also urged to check it to see if anything suspicious was caught on it.

Anyone with information which could assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 894 of March 10.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.