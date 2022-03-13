Lee Ellis, aged 42, was reported missing from the town on Wednesday March 9.

Lee is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 9ins tall. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing dark coloured beanie hat, khaki green coloured jacket, black trousers and distinctive black and white trainers

Anyone who has seen Lee or has any information about his whereabouts, should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 207 of March 9 2022.

Lee Ellis, aged 42, was reported missing from Worksop on March 9.

Lee Ellis, aged 42, was reported missing from Worksop on March 9.