Police release new pictures in search for a missing Worksop man
Police have renewed their appeal for information and released new pictures as part of the search for a missing Worksop man.
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 8:13 pm
Lee Ellis, aged 42, was reported missing from the town on Wednesday March 9.
Lee is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 9ins tall. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing dark coloured beanie hat, khaki green coloured jacket, black trousers and distinctive black and white trainers
Anyone who has seen Lee or has any information about his whereabouts, should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 207 of March 9 2022.
