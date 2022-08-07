Two police officers 'kicked and spat at’ after responding to public order incident in Worksop

Two police officers were kicked and spat at after responding to reports of a woman behaving in a threatening and abusive manner in Worksop town centre

The officers were called to reports of a public order incident in the town centre at around 6.45am on Friday, August 5.

Both were kicked and spat at while dealing with a suspect who became abusive towards them.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of public order and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The officers’ welfare is being looked after by Nottinghamshire Police.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: "Assaults on police officers are totally unacceptable. Officers are members of the community like anyone else, who have family members and colleagues who are concerned for their wellbeing.

"They pull on the uniform each day to protect and serve the public, so it is always saddening to hear when they are assaulted while doing their job to keep people safe.