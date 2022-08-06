Cocaine, cannabis and cash were seized from the semi-detached property in Roman Road

The raid, which involved Bassetlaw’s dedicated Operation Reacher Team and neighbourhood officers, was carried out at an address in Worksop.

Shortly before 6pm yesterday, officers entered a semi-detached property in Roman Road as they executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs and possession of a knife in a private place.

A 52-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were also detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, added: said: “Tackling and reducing drug use and supply are among my area’s top priorities so I’m delighted we’ve been able to shut down this illegal operation as result of some great police team work.

“Our proactive work to combat these issues is ongoing and we will not hesitate to take robust action against those involved in this sort of criminality which we know causes so much harm in our communities.”

“A powerful tool in our fight against drugs is the information we receive from the community and that’s why we encourage people to talk to us regarding any concerns or suspicions they may have.