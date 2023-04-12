Two off-road bikes seized after riders failed to stop for police in Worksop

Both incidents took place on April 2, Worksop police revealed in Facebook posts.

In the first, officers received reports of a “high powered electric motorbike driving on the road”. The rider initially made off, but “was located with the bike nearby a short time later.”

In the second incident, reported later the same day, another off-road biker also escaped from police by riding on pavements, but was later captured.

One of the bikes seized by police

A post states: “After a short while, the bike has been located in the garden of a property after the young male ran off and climbed over the fence of his own garden.”

Both vehicles were seized as neither of the riders had insurance for their vehicles.