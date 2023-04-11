News you can trust since 1895
Worksop boozer risked jail sentence when he got falling-down drunk in the street

A Worksop boozer risked being sent to prison when he got so drunk he fell down in the street and shouted abuse at passersby, a court has heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Curtis Bland was being so abusive he was told to leave the Liquorice Gardens pub, on Newcastle Avenue, on March 34, said prosecutor Lottie Tyler.

He made it across the road where he slumped on the ground and shouted more abuse at passersby.

When police arrived, he refused to cooperate and shouted: "F*** you,' and, "Go f*** yourselves."

Mansfield Magistrates CourtMansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Bland's father was contacted and agreed to fetch him home, but when Bland refused to get out of his father's car, he was finally arrested.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Bland deserved credit for his early guilty plea.

"It's the age-old story," he said. "He only intended to have one drink and one led to another and before long he had drunk more than was good for him."

The court heard Bland, aged 54, received a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, on January 26 last year, for driving with excess alcohol.

Mr Stocks said it would be unjust to activate the sentence because this was a different kind of offence and because of the impact it would have on Bland's elderly parents who he cares for.

He said Bland was making positive progress on the court order and continues to engage well with the probation service.

Bland, of James Street, Worksop, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £120, with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. He was made the subject of a three-month alcohol-treatment programme.

