Worksop boozer risked jail sentence when he got falling-down drunk in the street

Curtis Bland was being so abusive he was told to leave the Liquorice Gardens pub, on Newcastle Avenue, on March 34, said prosecutor Lottie Tyler.

He made it across the road where he slumped on the ground and shouted more abuse at passersby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When police arrived, he refused to cooperate and shouted: "F*** you,' and, "Go f*** yourselves."

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Bland's father was contacted and agreed to fetch him home, but when Bland refused to get out of his father's car, he was finally arrested.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Bland deserved credit for his early guilty plea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's the age-old story," he said. "He only intended to have one drink and one led to another and before long he had drunk more than was good for him."

The court heard Bland, aged 54, received a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, on January 26 last year, for driving with excess alcohol.

Mr Stocks said it would be unjust to activate the sentence because this was a different kind of offence and because of the impact it would have on Bland's elderly parents who he cares for.

He said Bland was making positive progress on the court order and continues to engage well with the probation service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bland, of James Street, Worksop, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.