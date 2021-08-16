Two men arrested after break-in at Worksop Bowling Club
Two suspected burglars were arrested moments after a break-in was reported at a bowling club in Worksop.
Officers were called to the Worksop Bowling Club, in Newgate Street, at around 9.45pm yesterday evening.
After spotting a broken window the officers arrested two men, aged 41 and 37, on suspicion of burglary.
Both men currently remain in police custody.
Read More
Mark Duncombe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We understand the distress and inconvenience caused to burglary victims and will always respond very quickly to reports of ongoing incidents.
"On this occasion officers did a great job to get to the incident so quickly and locate two suspects who were still on the premises.
“As our investigation continues I would like to thank the member of the public who alerted us to this ongoing incident.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 777 of August 15.