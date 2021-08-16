Two men arrested after break-in at Worksop Bowling Club

Officers were called to the Worksop Bowling Club, in Newgate Street, at around 9.45pm yesterday evening.

After spotting a broken window the officers arrested two men, aged 41 and 37, on suspicion of burglary.

Both men currently remain in police custody.

Two men have been arrested after a break-in at Worksop Bowling Club, in Newgate Street.

Mark Duncombe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We understand the distress and inconvenience caused to burglary victims and will always respond very quickly to reports of ongoing incidents.

"On this occasion officers did a great job to get to the incident so quickly and locate two suspects who were still on the premises.

“As our investigation continues I would like to thank the member of the public who alerted us to this ongoing incident.”