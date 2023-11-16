Police arrested three suspected drug dealers and seized drugs and cash during a successful morning raid in Bassetlaw.

Members of the Bassetlaw operation reacher and East Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team worked together to execute the misuse of drugs act warrant at an address in Well Hill Drive, Harworth, near Worksop.

After gaining entry into the Well Hill Drive property, officers retrieved items which had been thrown over the garden wall.

Drugs, namely cannabis and a large quantity of suspected crack cocaine, were seized by police following searches at the address along with cash, phones, and scales.

An investigation is ongoing after the warrant was carried out on Wednesday, November 15 – 2023.

Three men, aged 23, 29 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This was yet another great effort by my teams to take action and tackle drug dealing in our local communities.

“We know the harmful impact that drug dealing has on people’s lives and on the wider community and that’s why we will continue to execute proactive warrants like this one and act on intelligence gathered to disrupt suspected illegal activity.

“While our work is ongoing to tackle this issue, I would encourage people to contact us if they have any information about drug dealing in their areas.