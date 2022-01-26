Teenager attacked by gang in Worksop after row over moped

An 18-year-old man was reportedly assaulted in an alleyway by up to four people in Celtic Point.

He was then allegedly threatened by one of the attackers.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following the attack, which took place at around 6.30pm on Saturday.

The attack happened in an alleyway in Celtic Point, Worksop.

He has since been released on police bail.

Detectives are now hunting for the other people involved in the attack.

Detective inspector Stuart Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have arrested someone in connection to this assault, but want to stress that our enquiries are still ongoing to trace further suspects in connection with the incident.

“The victim in this case is a young adult who appears to have been attacked by more than one person, so it’s important that anyone who does have any information gets in touch with us straight away.