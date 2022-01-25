Retro photos from life in Manton, in Worksop. Can you spot anyone you know?
Retro photos from life in Manton, in Worksop. Can you spot anyone you know?

19 fantastic photographs showing memories from Manton area of Worksop

We have dug deep into the Worksop Guardian archive to find these great photographs from the Manton area.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 3:52 pm

From charity fundraising nights to sports activities, these pictures should bring back some wonderful memories.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Undefined: readMore

1. Greencore

Greencore staff, based at Manton Enterprise Zone, have achieved qualifications and long service awards.

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

2. Wilko

Canteen staff are celebrating the World Cup tournament in 2006 at Wilko's Distribution Centre, at Manton Wood. Picture includes organisers Cheryl Stanley, Dawn Bradbury and Tracey Dennington.

Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales

3. Awards night

Manton community awards night at Manton Athletic Club, in Retford Road.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

4. Trees

Nursery children from Manton New Primary get ready to plant new trees with L-R Lesley Reekie (foundation stage team leader), Neil Dashper (ND Services, landscaping specialist) and Rachel Bristow (Bassetlaw training agency student).

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Worksop
Next Page
Page 1 of 5