Teenager arrested and suspected drugs seized after police foot chase in Worksop

Nottinghamshire Police said the chase happened after officers from its Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team driving through the Worksop area saw someone acting suspiciously.

After spotting the police, the individual fled in the direction of Kilton Hill, with officers pursuing on foot.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Within seconds of that initial spot, on May 8, at about 5.50pm, police caught up with and detained a suspect.

A 17-year-old boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

“Multiple wraps of suspected crack cocaine were found in their possession, along with two ‘burner phones’.”

A search of the nearby area “led to the discovery of more wraps of suspected class A drugs”.

PC Mark Holland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As a neighbourhood policing team, we carry out regular visible patrols of different areas within the Bassetlaw district, in a bid to detect and deter all sorts of criminal behaviour.

“By being out on the streets doing this, we were able to spot and follow up suspicious behaviour in this instance, which ultimately led to us taking quantities of suspected Class A drugs out of circulation and arresting a suspect.

“It really should go without saying but we don’t want to see any drug activity in our communities, and we will continue to work in different ways to try and stop this from happening.