Acting on intelligence, officers from the Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team, armed response unit, and the road crime unit, worked together on Wednesday (May 25) to arrest a man following reports of vehicles being stolen in both the Bassetlaw and South Yorkshire areas.

With the help of police resources, officers spotted a car travelling with cloned plates and set up ready to pull it over on suspicion of being involved in the thefts.

A 19-year-old was arrested on Whitewater Lane, Worksop, on suspicion of theft of a Land Rover, and dangerous driving.

Officers then spotted a suspected stolen Land Rover behind the car and attempted to pull it over.

However, in an attempt to evade police, the vehicle then led officers on a high-speed chase with the suspected stolen car reaching speeds of up to 105 mph before heading off-road into the rural countryside.

Thanks to a joint effort from teams across the force, officers were able to successfully intercept another vehicle a short time later on Whitewater Lane, Worksop, shortly before 11.20pm, arresting a man suspected of driving the stolen Land Rover.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

He has since been released on bail with conditions pending further enquires.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This was a really great bit of police work and I would like to give special thanks to our Bassetlaw Local Information Officer who has been working tirelessly on intelligence gathering in order to assist the officers to arrest a man suspected as taking part in a whole host of vehicle thefts.

“Crime knows no boundaries and we are in constant communications with our neighbouring forces to make sure we are working together to tackle the issues affecting the law-abiding people of our communities.

“This is an ongoing investigation and enquires are continuing but I would ask anyone with any information at all to get in touch with us or speak to one of our officers.”

Anyone with any information, dash cam footage or who has any knowledge of suspicious activity is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 933 of May 25 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.