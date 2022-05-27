Officers from Operation Reacher and both Worksop and Retford Neighbourhood Policing Teams teamed up to carry out a Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant on a property in John Street, Worksop.

The search, on Thursday morning, revealed large amounts of class A and class B drugs, an imitation firearm and a large quantity of cash at the address

A 24-year-old and a 62-year-old male were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply both Class A and Class B drugs.

John Street, Worksop.

Both males remain in police custody whilst the investigation continues.

A spokesperson from Bassetlaw’s Operation Reacher said: “As a force we take drug dealing seriously.

"We encourage people to report such things either by 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Alternatively our email address is [email protected] and feel free to drop us an email.”