Officers from Operation Reacher and both Worksop and Retford Neighbourhood Policing Teams teamed up to carry out a Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant on a property in John Street, Worksop.
The search, on Thursday morning, revealed large amounts of class A and class B drugs, an imitation firearm and a large quantity of cash at the address
A 24-year-old and a 62-year-old male were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply both Class A and Class B drugs.
Both males remain in police custody whilst the investigation continues.
A spokesperson from Bassetlaw’s Operation Reacher said: “As a force we take drug dealing seriously.
"We encourage people to report such things either by 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Alternatively our email address is [email protected] and feel free to drop us an email.”