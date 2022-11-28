News you can trust since 1895

Suspect charged after knife-point car robbery in Bassetlaw

Officers investigating a Bassetlaw robbery in which a man was threatened with a knife have charged a suspect.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Officers were called to Hesley Road, Harworth, after the victim was threatened and a car was taken from the driveway at around 4.30am on October 15, 2022.

The car was later found abandoned near Bradford, West Yorkshire, following a crash, and a suspect was identified.

Joshua Whiteley, aged 21, of Britannia Road, Morley, Leeds, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court charged with robbery, arson and attempted aggravated burglary on Friday, November 25.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on December 21, 2022.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We never underestimate the impact these crimes can have on people and work tirelessly to gather evidence and track down the people responsible.

“I am pleased we have now charged a suspect for this offence and he has been put before the courts.”