Detectives investigating after a man was struck to the head repeatedly during a street robbery, have arrested a suspect.

Officers were called to Gateford Road, Worksop, around 11.45pm on Saturday, January 13 after the victim and another member of the public reported the attack.

The victim had suffered lacerations to his head after being struck on a number of occasions with a metal object and reported cash had been stolen from him.

Detectives have been analysing CCTV footage and carrying out other local inquiries into the incident.

A man has been arrested following a street robbery in Worksop. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

They arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of robbery on Tuesday, January 16 and he has been bailed as investigations continue.

Detective Constable Megan Tyson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim of this robbery has suffered some nasty head injuries and we are working hard to get justice for him.

“We also know robberies of this nature can have a lasting emotional impact on victims which goes beyond physical injury.

“Although we have arrested a suspect we still want to hear from anyone with information about what happened in the moments before, during and after this robbery.

“It is important that anyone with any information or relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage contacts officers immediately.”