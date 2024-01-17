Worksop man banned for a year with lowest possible drink-drive reading

A Worksop man was banned from driving for a year when police found he was at the lowest possible level of being over the limit in the early hours of New Year's Day, a court heard.

James Jones was stopped while driving a Vauxhall Zafira on Retford Road, at 12.45am following a tip-off, said prosecutor Catherine Wilson.

A breath test revealed he has 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Readings of 39 microgrammes or lower are not generally prosecuted.

Pamela Coxon, mitigating, said: "It's a rather unfortunate situation but the reality is the law is the law. He is not a drinker.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"His intention was to walk the ten minutes home from a family gathering at the local welfare.

"His mother was very upset having lost her mother earlier in the year. Not for one minute would he have offered to drive her home if he thought he was over the limit.

"He has been told off by his employers but will not lose his job. He, his partner and his four daughters will be inconvenienced by the inevitable driving ban.

"He was fined £50 because the police left his car in the car park at McDonald's."

Jones, aged 32, of Kilton Glade, Worksop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

"You made a very bad decision on that night," the presiding magistrate told him.

He was fined £307 with a £123 surcharge and £85 court costs.