Suspect appears in court after elderly Carlton woman robbed

A suspect has appeared in court after an elderly woman was targeted in a distraction burglary.
By John Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:28 BST
Officers were called to Hawthorn Way, Carlton-in-Lindrick at around 5.30pm on Monday, September 25 after a member of the public reported his grandmother‘s handbag had been taken.

Officers from the force’s roads policing unit attended the scene and arrested a man on a nearby estate.

Darren Bennett, aged 49, of Norfolk Grove, Bircotes, has been charged with burglary of a dwelling and theft.

Bennett was remanded in custody after appearing before Nottingham magistrates. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceBennett was remanded in custody after appearing before Nottingham magistrates. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 27 and was remanded in custody until a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on October 25.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I would urge people to be vigilant to doorstep callers and remember you do not have to open the door to anyone who you are not expecting to call.

“Legitimate callers should make appointments to visit and will have no issues with providing proof of their identity."