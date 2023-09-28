Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to Hawthorn Way, Carlton-in-Lindrick at around 5.30pm on Monday, September 25 after a member of the public reported his grandmother‘s handbag had been taken.

Officers from the force’s roads policing unit attended the scene and arrested a man on a nearby estate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Darren Bennett, aged 49, of Norfolk Grove, Bircotes, has been charged with burglary of a dwelling and theft.

Bennett was remanded in custody after appearing before Nottingham magistrates. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 27 and was remanded in custody until a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on October 25.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I would urge people to be vigilant to doorstep callers and remember you do not have to open the door to anyone who you are not expecting to call.