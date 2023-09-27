News you can trust since 1895
Former Worksop carer assaulted two paramedics while he was having a seizure

A former NHS carer from Worksop assaulted two paramedics while they were treating him for a seizure, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 27th Sep 2023, 17:59 BST- 1 min read
Jordan Maxwell called 999 after returning home and feeling unwell, but became aggressive when a male and a female paramedic began to treat him at 10pm on September 2, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

He ripped the blood pressure cuff off his arm and in the process hit the female paramedic in her mouth. He also caused a small injury to the male paramedic's wrist.

When he was interviewed, he told police he had been out for a few drinks, came home and got into bed but then "everything was a blur."

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
“He went on to say he was quite lucid and couldn't recall what happened, but when he was shown body-worn camera footage of the offence he put his face in his hands,” Mr Conboy said.

"He went on to say he suffers from seizures and it wasn't intentional. The bench may accept his guilty plea on a reckless basis.

"He has no previous convictions."

His solicitor said: "This is a very sad day for Mr Maxwell as he had not been before the courts before. As he came out of the seizure he was agitated.

"He worked as a carer for the NHS but hasn't been able to work because of his health."

Maxwell, aged 24, of Milton Drive, Worksop, admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £180 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge, £85 costs and £50 each to the paramedics.