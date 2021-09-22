The South Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable’s budget came to a £2.6m underspend, which has been put down to a pension deficit, unspent Covid grant funding and unfilled staff vacancies.

The council tax precept which funds the force was raised by £15 for a Band D property, meaning those in a band D property now pay £213.04 per year.

The PCC’s chief finance officer Sophie Abbott told a meeting that a covid grant of £1.46 million has not been budgeted for, but will be spent.

South Yorkshire Police has £2 million left unspent in its annual budget, a meeting has been told.

“We’ve got more money than we were planning on, but that will be spent”, she said.

A total of £148,000 of the forecast underspend is down to employee costs, including a “pension lump sum deficit”, and vacancies, particularly within Atlas Court, in Sheffield.

Almost £500,000 has been saved on gas and electric bills because staff have worked from home.

There is currently £64.96 million in police ‘reserves’, the cash available for emergencies.