Sheffield Wednesday fan from Dinnington banned from matches for three years following League One clash in Oxford

A Sheffield Wednesday fan has been banned from all football matches for three years for assaulting another man during a League One match in Oxford.

By Alastair Ulke
Monday, 25th April 2022, 1:55 pm

Josh Euman, aged 21, of Park Avenue, Dinnington, attacked his victim in the away section at the Kassam Stadium on January 22.

It came on the day of a 2-3 loss for Sheffield Wednesday to Oxford United.

Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

Oxford Magistrates’ Court heard how the man was injured in what police called a set of ‘serious incidents’ in the away section.

The trouble involved Wednesday fans only, Oxford United said at the time.

Euman pleaded guilty to assault by beating and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

He was handed a football banning order that restricts him from attending matches for three years.

He was also given a 12 month community order, ordered to pay £75 compensation and he must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activity.

