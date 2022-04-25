Police rescue trapped deer in Worksop

The West Bassetlaw Police team has posted details of the incident in an amusing post on its Facebook page.

The deer was taken into the care of the RSPCA following the incident on Wednesday April 20.

The post said: “This four-legged suspect was causing havoc in the Worksop area on Wednesday afternoon.

The deer trapped in a fence.

"By the time officers finally caught up with her, she’d hampered her own escape by getting caught up in a fence!

"Some would say she was hanging on for 'deer' life (see what I did there) .

"Once freed from her unfortunate predicament, she decided that she wasn’t ready to give up and started lashing out.

"Despite numerous calls from our four legged friend of "Go catch some proper criminals" and "Did you get bullied at school?" officers finally managed to detain her and get her in to a cell! It was a veal struggle! .

"With help from the RSPCA she was taken away and will be treated for her injuries before being released back into her natural habitat.

"Thank you to several members of the public who also helped in her safe escape.”