Safety app launched to help people make safe journeys across Bassetlaw

WalkSafe is the latest crime prevention measure from the BID as part of its Business Crime Reduction Partnership (NNBCRP) offering.

Launched today (March 26) businesses in Worksop and Retford town centres have also been invited to become registered WalkSafe venues to offer safe spaces when people are out and about locally.

WalkSafe highlights safe venues and refuge points so that people can choose the safest route to their destination, wherever that may be in the district, day or night.

The app also enables users to track their location and set timings so that chosen friends and family are aware of when an individual is due home, sending automatic alerts if they do not reach their destination on time. Additionally, the app can inform users of crime hotspots.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “We want people to enjoy everything that our district has to offer, and safety has an enormous role to play in this. Whether out during the day or night with friends, shopping in our local venues, travelling to and from work, school or college or exploring the beautiful countryside, the WalkSafe app provides a free and immediate resource to spot potential signs of danger for you and your loved ones.”

The app complements the BID’s DISC crime reporting app, digital radio scheme and the Night Angels, a support service for the Saturday night-time economy. It also adds to its offerings for businesses including the recent introduction of Best Bar None accreditation that ensures people can socialise safely.

Sally added: “By providing a tool for the general public that enhances the BID’s crime reduction service offering, WalkSafe reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that our district is a safe place to work, live, play and visit.”

Alison Winter, general manager at The Ashley in Worksop, said: “We are always happy to support the public and staff with a safer socialising experience in our venue and already offer safe spaces within the premises, which the WalkSafe app will be able to highlight.

“Additionally, we ensure all our team members get home safely after work, especially when its late-night finishing and this app adds that extra bit of safety to your journey. We pride ourselves on excellent customer service and this will add to our current measures including Best Bar None accredited and Ask for Angela, enabling us to go above and beyond to make our visitors, customers and staff feel safe.”

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This app is another great safety net for the people of Bassetlaw, and I hope it will make our community feel safer when they’re out.

The BID is calling out for more town centre-based hospitality venues to become registered WalkSafe venues.