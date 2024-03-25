Work close to starting on £5m contact centre in Worksop for children in care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Contact centres allow children in care to maintain relationships with family members and other people close to them.

Nottinghamshire County Council says the facility is much-needed in Bassetlaw, and will help the most vulnerable families and children.

The authority currently has just three small bungalows set aside for this purpose in the district, which it says aren’t up to scratch.

It will be built on the site of the now-demolished Bassetlaw Learning Centre on Newgate Street.

The building will have nine contact rooms of different sizes for families to meet, with baby facilities and a secure outdoor play area.

A report going before Nottinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet on Thursday (March 28) sets the budget at just over £4.8m.

Members will be asked to give approval for the construction stage to begin. The building is due to be finished in summer 2025.

The project comes as the county council is making major changes to its buildings across the region.

Construction is already under way on the new headquarters at Top Wighay near Hucknall, and is on track to be completed in early 2025.

The council is currently asking for residents’ views on what should be done with the current County Hall once staff leave in spring next year.