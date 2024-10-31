Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

Jack Newbury, 18, of Hirst Road, Retford, admitted: dangerous driving and driving without insurance. He received a 26 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

Karl Creamer, 41, of Trent Street, Retford, admitted: assault by beating. He received a 12 month community order with a 90 day alcohol abstinence and monitoring tag and 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Wayne Millington, 41, of Tenby Grove, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with a six month drug rehabilitation activity and 10 rehabilitation days. He was fined £300 with £244 compensation.

Darren Fisher, 39, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. He received a 12 month community order with 25 rehabilitation days. He was fined £30 with £150 compensation and a £114 surcharge.

Courtney Fricker, 27, of Springfield Road, Retford, admitted: driving with 62 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £369 with £85 costs and a £148 surcharge. She was disqualified for 18 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Lewis Jenkins, 22, of Greens Road, East Dene, Rotherham, admitted: driving without third party insurance, and drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He received a 12 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 180 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 29 months.

Georgej Judim, 62, of Fingleton, Worksop, admitted: driving with 43 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 25 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months. The ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course. He was fined £146 with £86 costs and a £58 surcharge.

Nathan Simpson, 38, of Garside Street, Worksop, admitted: driving without third party insurance and whilst disqualified. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Brandon Nelson, 27, of Linden Road, Creswell, Worksop, admitted: driving without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points. An extended test still remains to be completed.

Daniel Samra Waddell, 26, of Perivale Close, Worksop, admitted: driving without due care and attention, without third party insurance and whilst disqualified. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 18 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Jacob Sleightholme, 21, of Ashwood Close, Branton, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £340 with £85 costs and a £136 surcharge. He was disqualified for 42 months. The ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course.

Elisabeth Pulbere, 36, of Cranbrook Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, found guilty: theft from a shop. She was fined £220 with £85 costs and an £88 surcharge.

Judge Oliver, 20, of Norfolk Street, Worksop, admitted: driving with 108 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 24 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £200 with an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Gilman, 54, of Bridgelake Drive, Balby, Doncaster, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. He received a 12 month community order with a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring tag and ten rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 24 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Kevin Carr, 49, of Grove Street, Retford, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. He was disqualified for 20 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £200 with an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.