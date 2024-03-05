Rampton patient hurled TV in brawl with care assistants he usually gets on with

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cameron Hussain shouted: "You f****** b**** the TV doesn't work," before hurling the set which caught the assistant on the hip, on Erskine ward at 11.45am on October 3 last year.

Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said the set was smashed to pieces and Hussain made a beeline for the assistant and managed to land three punches which caused a painful red lump

The ward manager heard what sounded like a restraint operation and pressed an alarm to summon staff from a neighbouring ward.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

She saw three members trying to put Hussain in restraints and when she arrived he pushed her with "full strength" to the ground and injured her shoulder.

More staff managed to overpower him and he was taken to the ward seclusion room.

Mr Conboy said she was "surprised by his actions because earlier that day they had a good chat about music players and generally have an excellent professional relationship."

The court heard Hussain, aged 30, was made the subject of a hospital order at Bradford Crown Court in 2014 and has a previous conviction from June 2019 for assaulting emergency workers.

He was detained under the Mental Health Act following a conviction for wounding with intent in 2021.

Ben Brown, mitigating, said compensation to Hussain’s victims must take priority after he admitted three assaults at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

“He is extremely remorseful and apologetic,” he said. “He recognises they are simply they’re doing their jobs to look after him.

“He has been there for about a year and this is the only incident that has taken place while he has been there.

“It is somewhat out of character. All three of the staff members speak very highly of him and refer to having an excellent relationship with him.

“There has been no repetition and he has reconciled with all three workers. There was no intention to cause serious harm.”