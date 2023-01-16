Prolific shoplifter jailed after stealing £150 worth of stock from Worksop stores
A man who went on a shoplifting crime spree targeting shops in Worksop has been locked up.
Luke Hawkins, of Kedleston Road, Worksop, repeatedly targeted Sainsbury’s in Worksop and other shops in the area throughout December 2022 and the start of January 2023.
Hawkins took over £150 worth of stock including toilet rolls, sweets, crates of fizzy drinks and several boxes of washing detergent during his five week crime spree.
A patrolling officer recognised Hawkins and saw him arrested, charged and taken to magistrates.
Having pleaded guilty to 10 counts of shop theft Hawkins, aged 25, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on January 5, and was jailed for 16 weeks.
PC Emily Duerden, of Bassetlaw’s neighbourhood policing team, said: “This kind of repeat shoplifting puts a strain on the businesses in Worksop, and puts the staff working on edge in fear of goods being stolen on their watch. This simply won’t be tolerated by any officer in any neighbourhood.
“To some shoplifting is not a serious offence, but in reality it causes harm to everyone living and working in our town.
“Shoplifting can lead to other criminal activity and behaviour so it’s important that we try our hardest to stamp it out and work with businesses in the area to make sure they know we take all reports seriously and will do what we can to catch those offending.
“Shoplifting not only affects a business financially, with missing stock impacting on their livelihood, but also on the victim’s confidence and emotional wellbeing.
“To anyone who thinks shoplifting isn’t serious, I hope this shows as a reminder that you can be jailed for this offence and we will haul any shoplifters up in front of the courts to answer for their actions.”