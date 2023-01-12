Worksop pensioner (78) drove into shopper at Tesco after vandalising BMW

Ernest Green ran a key down the side of a BMW and was challenged by a passer-by, near the entrance to the store on Gateford Road, on November 20, 2021.

Green then got into his car and reversed towards the man, hitting him in the legs and knocking him backwards three or four paces, said Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting.

He was taken to hospital where he was fitted with a knee-brace for two months.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

"If he put any pressure on his knee the pain was excruciating and he had to take time off work," Mr Pietryka added.

"The whole incident left him shocked and angry. Mr Green looked him straight in the eye as he drove into him with no thought for the consequences."

The court heard Green has previous convictions dating back to 1963, including assault and criminal damage in the 1980s.

He received a community order for harassment in 2019 and breached a restraining order the following year.

Green, of Buckingham Rise, was convicted of assault and criminal damage after a trial at Mansfield Magistrates on December 2 last year.

Harry Bevan, mitigating, said Green was found guilty of assault on a reckless basis and concerns were raised about the evidence of the alleged injuries.

As the car was reversed his victim called police and was recorded saying, "Excuse me," and banging on the car’s window.

On Thursday Green was ordered to pay £250 compensation to each of his victims. He was fined £240 and must pay £620 court costs.