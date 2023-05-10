Police warning after growing number of Nottinghamshire 'sextortion' cases

Sextortion refers to cyber-enabled crime where victims are lured into performing sexual or intimate acts, which are then recorded by the offenders.

Those targeting them then threaten to make the footage public, or share it with the victims’ families, unless they pay them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In other instances, offenders threaten to mock-up intimate pictures of victims using photos taken from online.

Nottinghamshire Police are warning people to be on their guard after a number of 'sextortion' case incidents

Nottinghamshire Police received 15 reports of sextortion attempts in April alone, involving male and female victims aged 14-59.

Detectives fear the actual number of cases is far highe,r as some victims may feel too embarrassed to report it, or end up paying the demanded sum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last month, a county teenager sent a sexualised video to someone he believed to be genuine and was left panicked and scared when the blackmailer demanded £5,000.

When the 18-year-old said he did not have that kind of money, the video was sent to a close family member and friends.

In another Nottinghamshire case, an intimate image was sent to a victim’s mother, who called police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other victims have found out after friends contacted them to say they had received images.

One blackmailer told a student he would send an image to his followers on Instagram, unless he paid £600.

The student deactivated his Instagram account, so instead the blackmailer sent the image to his university’s Instagram account, causing him distress.

Meanwhile, a man in his 40s was targeted after a blackmailer hacked into his Facebook account and found intimate images he had received from his girlfriend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inspector Matthew Basford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Incidents of this kind have been extremely distressing for victims.

“We are investigating every case with a view to bringing offenders to justice.

“Following a series of reports in Nottinghamshire, we are taking this opportunity to remind people of ways they can prevent themselves falling victim.

“I would also encourage parents to speak to their teenage children to ensure they are aware of the risks and take steps to protect themselves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Any victims of unreported offences should contact police.

“Officers take reports of this kind seriously and each case will be dealt with in confidence with no judgement made.”

How to avoid becoming a victim: