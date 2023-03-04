Over the night on Monday, February 27 and into the early hours of February 28 several plots were targeted at Bakestone Moor allotment site, in Whitwell.

Following the incident, Derbyshire Police advised all owners of allotments to ensure their sheds are locked and secure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several allotments were targeted at Bakestone Moor allotment, in Whitwell earlier this week. Following the incident, Derbyshire Police advised all owners of allotments to ensure their sheds are locked and secure.

Officers have urged any witnesses or anyone who has any information regarding the burglaries to contact the force on the methods below quoting incident number 23*126386:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101