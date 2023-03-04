News you can trust since 1895
Police warn residents as allotments targeted in near Worksop

Police have issued an appeal after a number of allotments were targeted.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 8:33pm

Over the night on Monday, February 27 and into the early hours of February 28 several plots were targeted at Bakestone Moor allotment site, in Whitwell.

Following the incident, Derbyshire Police advised all owners of allotments to ensure their sheds are locked and secure.

Officers have urged any witnesses or anyone who has any information regarding the burglaries to contact the force on the methods below quoting incident number 23*126386:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.