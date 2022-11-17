On November 17, officers from the Bassetlaw Neighbourhood Policing team, Operation Reacher and the firearms unit served a search warrant at a property in the Sandy Lane area of Worksop.

A quantity of class A drugs were recovered from the property, as well as drug paraphernalia and mobile phones.

A 33-year-old man wanted in connection with a separate matter was also arrested and remains in police custody.

A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation remains ongoing and members of the public may see an increase in police presence in the area while our officers remain at the scene.

“If you have information regarding crime in your area, the use of drugs or criminal behaviour please don’t hesitate to speak to a patrolling officer, call us on 101 or make an anonymous report via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”