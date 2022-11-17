Officers found a blade while searching in grassy areas on Sandy Lane, Worksop.

Tactical Support Group officers spent the morning on November 15 combing through grassy areas in the Sandy Lane area, of Worksop.

While searching through leaves and bushes, the team proved successful in finding a blade hidden in some undergrowth.

Soon after a neighbourhood police officer spotted a person matching the description of a suspect allegedly involved in a shop theft and believed to be in possession of multiple stolen items.

A 34-year-old woman was detained at the scene on suspicion of theft.

It comes as the force is highlighting the impacts of knife crime and the work being done to reduce knife crime in communities across the district.

‘Operation Sceptre’ is a week-long national campaign, which runs until November 20, and will see officers from across the force taking part in a range of activities and educational events.

PC Lee Ryan, beat manager for the Sandy Lane area, said: “We searched these specific areas around the Sandy Lane area on the back of intelligence received about antisocial behaviour, recent incidents of weapons being used by groups and around the knowledge of drugs being sold and used in the surrounding streets.

“We know that offenders hide weapons in open spaces to avoid being caught with a blade and will often throw a weapon away to store it or retrieve later and carry it around on our streets – this is one of the reasons carrying out knife sweeps is so important.

“The search on Tuesday not only turned up suspected stolen bank cards, but also resulted in officers finding a blade from a stanley knife – which if used could have left someone with life-altering injuries.

“The neighbourhood policing officers in Worksop work incredibly hard to make sure the community is kept safe by listening to any reports, concerns and working with the public to act on any intelligence we receive as we have shown here.

“Thankfully we only recovered one weapon which I hope is reassuring to the community that work like this is keeping our parks and green spaces free from knives and dangerous weapons.”