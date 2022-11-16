Officers followed the vehicle after it had been spotted in the Harworth area on November 11, at about 5.30pm .

It was later seen heading along Great North Road towards Doncaster, but the driver allegedly failed to stop and drove dangerously in order to avoid capture.

When police tried to bring the car to a halt, the driver is then reported to have rammed into a police car.

Steven Thorpe, aged 35, of Willow Avenue, Carlton-in-Lindrick, has been charged with multiple offences after reportedly ramming into a police car on November 11.

Officers abandoned the pursuit due to safety concerns after noticing a child was in the car.

The vehicle was later found parked in the Carlton in Lindrick area and a suspect was arrested.

Steven Thorpe, aged 35, of Willow Avenue, Carlton in Lindrick, has since appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court charged with criminal damage, dangerous driving, failing to stop, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He is also charged with one count of causing or procuring a child to be assaulted/ill-treated/neglected/abandoned or exposed in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

The case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court next month and Thorpe was remanded in custody.

PC John Skelton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured during this incident but, as with all dangerous driving, the potential consequences are incredibly serious.