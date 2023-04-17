Police raid Worksop property and seize 'large amount' of cannabis and cocaine

Officers from the Bassetlaw Operation Reacher team executed the warrant at a property in Grove Court, Worksop.

A 23-year-old man who was found inside the address was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

The raid was carried out at around 6.20am on Friday (April 14) after officers received information and intelligence the property was being used for criminal activity.

Some of the seized drugs

As well as the drugs and a large amount of cannabis edibles, officers also found wads of cash, several mobile phones and expensive clothing within the property.

Police Constable Andrew Sansom, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an intelligence-led warrant and would not have been possible without information received from members of the community. We hope it sends out a very clear message.

“The supply of drugs continues to have a devastating impact on our neighbourhoods and brings with it violence, antisocial behaviour and exploitation. This is why we work extremely hard to take drugs off the streets and bring offenders to justice.

"The supply of illegal drugs funds other crimes, including shop theft, which in turn has a negative effect on local businesses.

“I want to encourage anyone who believes criminal activity is taking place in their area or ever notices anything suspicious to please get in touch with us and report it - your information can sometimes be the final piece of evidence we need in an investigation.

“This remains an ongoing investigation but I am pleased we have been able to take drugs off the streets, recover suspected stolen goods and arrest a suspect.”