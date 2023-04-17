Police get involved after teen drenched train guard in urine at station near Worksop

At around 5.50pm on Friday 14 April, a train guard was hit by a container full of urine which was thrown by a male standing on the overbridge at Whitwell Railway Station.The container made contact with the guard, covering him in urine.

The offender is described as white, aged around 16-years-old, approx 5ft 8ins in height with short dark coloured hair. He was wearing a black coloured puffa jacket, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any information, to come forward and assist the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 547 of 14/04/2023Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.