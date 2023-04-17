Newark and Sherwood District Council is reminding residents that there will be scheduled lane closures from April 18 to 20.

The lane closures will take place as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

18th April, 8pm-5am: A1 Lane 1 closure. Marker Post: 95/6 – 100/2 northbound and 103/1 – 98/9 southbound.

A1 lane closures

19th April, 8pm-5am: A1 Lane 1 closure with Vicarage Lane slip closures. Marker Post: 103/8 – 107/8 northbound.

20th April, 8pm-5am: A1 Lane 1 closure. Marker Post: 107/4 – 111/5 northbound.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew Finch, Director of Communities and Environment at Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “We are committed to making Newark and Sherwood cleaner, safer, and greener, and the littering along the A1 is an issue we are working to tackle. However, our officers’ safety is our priority, and the cleaning of these litter hotspots cannot be tackled as swiftly as other areas of the district, so I urge residents to be our eyes and ears for reporting and deterring litter louts.

“I also want to remind those who continue to selfishly and mindlessly throw their rubbish from their vehicle that their littering along roads not only harms our communities and the environment, but also requires our officers to undertake the potentially hazardous task of cleaning up after them.

“I’m pleased that we have worked with our partners from Amey to find a solution for this by utilising their scheduled lane closures to ensure our officers can complete the work more safely.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The District Council’s Environmental Team also conducted litter clearance works over the weekend on the A46 section from Brownhills to the Cattle Market Roundabout Newark, during which half a tonne of waste was collected from the area.

Littering is illegal and anyone found doing so, whether from a vehicle or not, may face fines of up to £2,500 which can be imposed at court.