The distinctive metallic cross, used over many years to lead clergy in procession, was taken from St Mary’s Church, Cuckney.

The item was removed from its wooden staff when it was taken at some point between 9am and 8pm on Thursday, April 25.

Photo of the missing cross.

PC Lisa Hopkin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a very distinctive item that people will remember if they see it.