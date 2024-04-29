Police launch appeal to find missing cross from Cuckney church

Officers investigating the theft of a distinctive processional cross from a Cuckney church have appealed for the public’s help in tracking the item down.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Apr 2024, 12:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The distinctive metallic cross, used over many years to lead clergy in procession, was taken from St Mary’s Church, Cuckney.

The item was removed from its wooden staff when it was taken at some point between 9am and 8pm on Thursday, April 25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Knoops Nottingham: Opening date confirmed for new luxury hot chocolate shop in c...
Photo of the missing cross.Photo of the missing cross.
Photo of the missing cross.
Most Popular

PC Lisa Hopkin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a very distinctive item that people will remember if they see it.

“We are determined to reunite it with the church and wider community, and ask anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”