Police launch appeal after two Worksop shop thefts in one day

Police want to speak to this woman after two stores were targeted by a shoplifter on the same day.

More than £500 worth of alcohol and other items were stolen during the separate incidents on Thursday, June 12.

The same unidentified individual helped themselves to stock after walking into two shops in north Nottinghamshire.

Asda, in Vesuvius Way, Worksop, was targeted first, before Sainsbury’s, in High Grounds Road, Rhodesia, was as well.

The respective offences are believed to have taken place on 2.15pm and 2.40pm the same day.

Police investigating the two incidents can now release images of a woman they’d like to speak to in connection with the thefts.

PC Lee Ryan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Anyone who recognises this woman is asked to call us, as we have a few questions we’d like to ask her about these two thefts.

“Likewise, if she sees this appeal, we’d request that she contacts us, as we believe she has information that could assist our inquiries.

“Shoplifting is a serious offence that isn’t just unfair on the stores impacted, but also honest shoppers who follow the rules and spend their hard-earned cash on items.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 467 of 12 June 2025, while Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.