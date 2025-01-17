Projects in Rhodesia backed by a councillor grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community foundation in Rhodesia is providing warm packs for pensioners and toys for toddlers thanks to funding from a duo of Bassetlaw councillors.

A £500 grant provided jointly by Ward Members for Worksop North-West, Cllr David Pressley and Cllr Sybil Fielding, has allowed the S8081 Community Foundation to buy and distribute scarves, gloves and thermos flasks for elderly people who are housebound and to help with the recent freezing cold temperatures.

Residents have also been able to use the Village Hall every Monday Morning between 11am to 1pm for a hot drink and a piece of cake and Tuesday Warm Welcome between 1:30pm and 4pm. Not only does it provide a warm space for people to visit, but also brings people together to socialise with each other.

The grant has also provided a boost for the village’s toddler group, which runs parallel to the coffee morning on a Monday, by funding new sensory toys and equipment such as play mats.

Pictured from Left to Right: Kay Pigott, Cllr David Pressley, Cllr Sybil Fielding, Reverend Peter Stanley

Reverend Peter Stanley, Trustee of S8081 Community Foundation, said: “As the temperatures drop, more and more people are vulnerable, so it’s key that we are able to provide warm clothing and a safe space for them to relax and socialise.

“The toddler group has grown from strength to strength, the new equipment will add to the excitement for the kids, and I would like to thank Cllr Pressley and Cllr Fielding for their donation towards these projects.”

Cllr Pressley added: “It’s important that we continue to look after the people of Rhodesia. The Community Foundation have done a fantastic job making sure that everyone is well equipped for the winter as well as continuing their support for the baby and toddler group, which families will benefit from.”

You can find more information on the Rhodesia Toddler Group on their Facebook Page, as well as news and events for the Village Hall.

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk